MAI Capital Management Increases Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 21.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $92,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,869 shares in the company, valued at $497,952.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $3,628,850.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,581. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.83. 1,553,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.19. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $109.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.92.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

