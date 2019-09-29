MAI Capital Management Invests $239,000 in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Total by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of TOT traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,391. Total SA has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

