MAI Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1,069.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,448,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after buying an additional 360,596 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,784. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

