MAI Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,752 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1,292.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,113 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 19.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 86,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 53.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,635,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 36.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,887. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $74.95 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Longbow Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.41.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

