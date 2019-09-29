Maltese Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 942,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,454 shares during the quarter. ESSA Bancorp comprises 1.1% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of ESSA Bancorp worth $14,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ESSA stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $189.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

ESSA Bancorp Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.