Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 66.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,389 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.79. The company had a trading volume of 728,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,395. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Comerica to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.48.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

