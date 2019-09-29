Maltese Capital Management LLC Invests $7.01 Million in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.43% of South Plains Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPFI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $18.70.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPFI shares. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on South Plains Financial in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of South Plains Financial in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

