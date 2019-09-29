Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,900 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 1.0% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,910.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,181. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $98.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $867,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,829. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock worth $2,978,213. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.89.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.