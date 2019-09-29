Maltese Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 103,400 shares during the quarter. Ares Management makes up approximately 1.3% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Ares Management worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $51,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $53,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $71,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ares Management Corp has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

In other news, Director Ares Management Llc sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,857 shares in the company, valued at $8,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 31,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $846,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,745,652 shares of company stock worth $22,758,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ares Management from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

