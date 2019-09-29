Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 53,900 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,900 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 449.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. 10,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

In other news, Director Dallas L. Smith sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $59,683.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Macgregor S. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,674 shares of company stock worth $174,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

