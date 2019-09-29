ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $93.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

In related news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $1,256,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $149,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,009,000 after buying an additional 563,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after purchasing an additional 444,119 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,131,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,108,000 after purchasing an additional 201,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,020,000 after purchasing an additional 184,634 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.00. 337,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,181. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

