Maplelane Capital LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,375,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,705,000 after acquiring an additional 533,146 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 43,767 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 165,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,057,000 after purchasing an additional 68,612 shares during the period.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $6,895,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,665.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 64,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,619,454.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,676.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,933 shares of company stock valued at $13,060,882 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.76. 4,192,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,673,742. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $29.00 target price on Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

