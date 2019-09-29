Maplelane Capital LLC Makes New $5.70 Million Investment in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,000. Maplelane Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Pegasystems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 16.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 234,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,968. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.16 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a negative return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $40,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,757.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,287. 52.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

