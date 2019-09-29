Maplelane Capital LLC Sells 200,000 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Maplelane Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC owned 0.26% of Nomad Foods worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 65,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,988,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,558,000 after acquiring an additional 401,486 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 7,313,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,206,000 after acquiring an additional 943,564 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 862,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

