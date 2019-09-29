Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Grows Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment comprises 2.4% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC owned about 0.10% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WWE traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 684,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 1.33. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $100.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.21 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $276,323.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,237.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle D. Wilson sold 158,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $10,958,686.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,504.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,047 shares of company stock valued at $17,794,397. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

