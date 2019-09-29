Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Down 18.4% in September

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $650,146.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,754 shares in the company, valued at $902,401.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,421 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.77. 3,215,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,382. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $100.62 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $131.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

