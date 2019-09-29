Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Bought by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 49.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,991 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 19.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $21.05. 125,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $22.37.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.45 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

