Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) is Phocas Financial Corp.’s 6th Largest Position

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,942 shares during the period. Materion comprises approximately 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 1.04% of Materion worth $14,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Materion by 65.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Materion stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.69. 81,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,925. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Materion Corp has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.43 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

