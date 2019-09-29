Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 108,760 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Cheesecake Factory worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at $7,709,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,040 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

CAKE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 596,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,817. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $602.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.18 per share, with a total value of $31,635.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

