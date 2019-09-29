Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 777,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,725,000 after buying an additional 119,674 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $589,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.8% in the second quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $318,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,963. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

