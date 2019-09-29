Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $204.14 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585,968 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning comprises approximately 3.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 3.22% of Owens Corning worth $204,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $96,182.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $109,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,018. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $63.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 7.21%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OC. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

