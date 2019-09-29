Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $16.72 Million in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 531,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,723,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.34% of Skechers USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter worth $43,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter worth $120,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter worth $234,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the first quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush set a $46.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,088.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $3,531,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,500 shares of company stock worth $14,192,805. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,345. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.