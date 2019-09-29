Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Ralph Lauren at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 589.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 40.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 28.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at $165,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RL. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $7,857,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,568 shares of company stock worth $43,411,796. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $94.24. 811,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,104. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $139.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

