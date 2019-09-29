Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 58,778 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,682,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,778 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $29,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9,453,973.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,563,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563,179 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $60,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $53,436,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $32,143,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after buying an additional 1,340,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAK traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,793. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

