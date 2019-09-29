McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,230 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.6% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537,844 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4,745.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,845,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,379 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

