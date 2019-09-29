McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 103.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 233.4% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $216,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.14. 5,263,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,363. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $130.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In other news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares in the company, valued at $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

