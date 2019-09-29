McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $215,000 in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,946 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.45. 3,434,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,020. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

