McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,546 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,016,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund comprises about 4.1% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $26,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 48.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 111,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 133,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,689. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

