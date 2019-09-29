Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 5.4%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.15, 2,863,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,304,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2,725.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

