Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.71.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.27. 47,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,004. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. Merus has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 41.68% and a negative net margin of 104.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Merus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Merus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Merus by 63.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.