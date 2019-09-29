Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Mesoblast and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesoblast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Mesoblast and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price objective on Mesoblast and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

MESO stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $680.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 536.97%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

