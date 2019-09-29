Metadium Market Capitalization Tops $6.78 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $132,041.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bytex, Hotbit and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00189570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.01022977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00021309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00088592 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Bytex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

