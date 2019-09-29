MetaHash Reaches Market Cap of $17.90 Million (MHC)

MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, MetaHash has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. One MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00001245 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. MetaHash has a market cap of $17.90 million and $3.17 million worth of MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaHash Profile

MetaHash's genesis date was May 29th, 2018. MetaHash's total supply is 2,840,508,779 coins and its circulating supply is 366,100,822 coins.

The official website for MetaHash is metahash.org. MetaHash's official message board is medium.com/@themetahash.

Buying and Selling MetaHash

MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

