Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Down 8.9% in September

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,240,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 15,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 563,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in Metlife by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 244,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 175,225 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Metlife by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,124,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Metlife by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 304,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metlife stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.36. 4,255,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,259,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. Metlife has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

