Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 528.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE:MCB traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

