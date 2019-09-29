Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

MIK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,697,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,299. Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Michaels Companies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Michaels Companies news, Director Beryl Raff acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,993 shares in the company, valued at $231,517.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Michaels Companies by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Michaels Companies in the first quarter valued at $669,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 1,731.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 56.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 34.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 304,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

