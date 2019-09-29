Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Short Interest Update

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,400 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the August 15th total of 242,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 678.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter.

MLSS stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

