MinexCoin Price Tops $0.0574 on Top Exchanges (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Exmo. MinexCoin has a total market capitalization of $336,993.00 and $77,691.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MinexCoin has traded 30% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00189875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.01025001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038036 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003232 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021174 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MinexCoin (CRYPTO:MNX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,428,960 coins and its circulating supply is 5,867,185 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Exmo and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

