Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 134,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MG remained flat at $$16.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 104,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,312. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $468.30 million, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $200.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after buying an additional 59,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 667.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 728,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 31,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

