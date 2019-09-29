Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Short Interest Update

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,872,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,390,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,912 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,232,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,591,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,679,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,491,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.25. Momo has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.68 million. Momo had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Momo will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

