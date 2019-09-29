Monolith (TKN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,068.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $2,068.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003876 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.60 or 0.05366317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000194 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,025,344 tokens. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.