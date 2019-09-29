Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Short Interest Update

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,800 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the August 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 285,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $3.20 on Friday, hitting $156.62. 350,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,682. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $101.99 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.11.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.95%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 27,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $3,761,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,802,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,742 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $761,612.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 354,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007,395.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,495 shares of company stock valued at $32,493,864. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.