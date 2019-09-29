Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNRO. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Monro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Monro in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.60 million. Monro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

In other Monro news, Director Donald Glickman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $255,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,422,413.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maureen Mulholland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 574 shares in the company, valued at $48,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,152,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Monro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

