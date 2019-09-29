M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Short Interest Update

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 715,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other M&T Bank news, insider Michael J. Todaro purchased 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $502,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.77.

NYSE MTB traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $158.19. The stock had a trading volume of 424,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $133.78 and a 1 year high of $176.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.10%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.