Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of copper tube and fittings; brass and copper alloy rod, bar and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum and copper impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; and fabricated tubular products. Mueller’s operations are located throughout the United States and in Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, and China. Mueller’s business is importantly linked to the construction of new homes; the improvement and reconditioning of existing homes and structures; and the commercial construction market which includes, office buildings, factories, hotels, hospitals, etc. “

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

MLI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Mueller Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Mueller Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.38. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $666.93 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Paul J. Flaherty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at $458,369.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Christopher sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $93,279.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 526,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,308,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,196 shares of company stock valued at $760,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 608,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at $670,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at $14,709,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Industries (MLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.