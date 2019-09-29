Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Mustang Bio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.13.

NASDAQ:MBIO opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $152.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 117.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 937,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 293.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 1,213,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 493.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 449,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 26.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio during the second quarter valued at $736,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

