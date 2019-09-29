Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 6,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,962,505.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,224.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 20,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $5,691,438.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,973,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $67,872,979 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,362. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.02. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.69%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus set a $325.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

