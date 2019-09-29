Mutual Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $113.59. 1,693,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.81%.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $559,391.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,361 shares of company stock worth $11,374,563 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

