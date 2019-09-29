Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,008,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,298,000 after buying an additional 1,097,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,603,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,749,000 after acquiring an additional 413,425 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,183,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,458,000 after acquiring an additional 551,748 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,259,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,413. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,643.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 340.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIP. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.