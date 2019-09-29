Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,331 Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of JTD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.64. 39,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,166. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

